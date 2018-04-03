BREAKING NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

Share your views on Euronews. Take this survey.

Participate

USA

Train in the U.S slams into a truck stuck on a crossing

Now Reading:

Train in the U.S slams into a truck stuck on a crossing

The moment a train hits a truck in Georgia, U.S.
Text size Aa Aa

The drivers of a train and a truck in the U.S were lucky to escape unhurt after a collision in Georgia.

Filmed on a mobile by Elijah Brown the dramatic video shows the moment the train slams into the truck that is stuck on a crossing. The driver of the truck manages to jump down and run to safety moments before the collision.

The crew of the train were also reported to be uninjured.