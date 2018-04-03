German prosecutors have asked a court to allow the extradition of Carles Puigdemont to Spain.
German prosecutor has decided to file extradition application to German court for former Catalan President Carles Puigdemont
The former Catalan separatist leader is facing charges over the organising of an illegal secession referendum which could lead to 25 years behind bars.
Puigdemont fled Spain five months ago for Belgium after the Spanish Prime Minister dismissed his regional administration and imposed direct rule from Madrid.
Puigdemont has been held in a detention centre in northern Germany for just over a week after he was arrested in Germany on March 25th.