Erdogan refuses to back down over Russian anti-aircraft missiles

Erdogan refuses to back down over Russian anti-aircraft missiles

Erdogan and Putin
Turkey will not back down over a missile deal with Russia that has unnerved some of its Nato allies, president Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

The announcement was made at a summit aimed at strengthening ties between the two countries. Speaking at a joint news conference with Russia's Vladimir Putin, Erdogan insisted that the "subject was closed."

For his part, Putin said Russia would speed up delivery of the S-400 long-range anti-aircraft missiles.

Earlier in the day, the two leaders had announced the beginning of construction of Turkey's first nuclear plant, to be built by Russia's nuclear energy agency.