A Dutch lawyer was sentenced on Tuesday to 30 days in prison and fined €16,309 for lying to Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigators about his links with an official in President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign.
Dutch lawyer linked to former Trump aide is sentenced to 30 days in prison
Dutch lawyer linked to former Trump aide is sentenced to 30 days in prison
Alex van der Zwaan, 33, — who worked with Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort — was also sentenced to two months of supervised release. Van der Zwaan apologised for his actions.
Last month, the lawyer pleaded guilty and told prosecutors he lied to FBI agents about his past links with Rick Gates — a Manafort protege who held a senior position in the Trump campaign.
“What I did was wrong. I apologize to this court, and I apologize to my wife,” van der Zwaan said at the hearing.
Van der Zwaan, 33, previously worked for the law firm Skadden Arps, Slate, Meagher, and Flom and is married to the daughter of Russian billionaire German Khan, founder of Alfa Bank — a private Russian bank.