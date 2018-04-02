Traditional Wet Monday celebrated in Poland

The cold weather did not stop Poles from celebrating Wet Monday on April 2. Some Poles say that if you get splashed by water thrown on Wet Monday you will have good luck for the rest of the year.

Most people celebrate this day in a traditional way, gently drenching each other with water. But there are also those who decided to celebrate the tradition with a splash.

Firefighters from Przelewice, North Poland, organise the water battle every year. This year the TVP reporter got splashed during her live insert. Divers from Mazurian region decided to mark the Wet Monday by jumping into the cold water from the bridge over the Luczanski Canal in Giżycko.