Christians in the Middle East celebrate Easter
Christians across the Middle East celebrated Easter Sunday with traditional church services.
The Archbishop of Jerusalem held Easter mass in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, where many Christians believe the body of Christ was buried.
In Damascus, during the mass at Cross Church, the priest delivered a sermon emphasising the meaning of Easter and calling for unity, solidarity and love among Syrians.
Iraqi Christians trying to rebuild their lives in the town of Telskof, near Mosul, also joined a mass to mark the occasion.