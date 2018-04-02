China is to impose tarrifs of up to 25 per cent on a range of US goods - as the trade war between Beijing and Washington intensifies.
China hits back on US imports
Fruits, nuts, frozen pork and wine are amongone hundred and twenty eight products that are being targetted.
China says the duties on trade worth 2.5 billion euros are allowed under WTO rules following a US increase in duties on Chinese goods.
Washington says its tarriff hike on aluminium and steel was justified because China does not respect American intellectual property rights.