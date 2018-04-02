Arturo Vidal and Juan Bernat travel for Bayern-Sevilla game

Bayern Munich have included Arturo Vidal and Juan Bernat in their squad for the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final at Sevilla on Tuesday after the pair passed late fitness tests.

Midfielder Vidal and fullback Bernat both missed Saturday's 6-0 demolition of Borussia Dortmund with minor injuries as the Bavarians moved to within one win of a sixth straight league title with six fixtures still remaining.

"They trained on Sunday and declared themselves fit for Sevilla," the club said prior to the team's departure for Spain on Monday.

Coach Jupp Heynckes will have the luxury of an almost full squad to chose from, apart from injured goalkeeper Manuel Neuer (foot) and forward Kingsley Coman, who has been out with an ankle problem since late February.

"Now come the weeks that the pre-season preparation was all about," Bayern's Thomas Mueller told reporters. "Everything is at stake in April and we hope to stay in the competition as long as possible."

"We know what awaits us in Sevilla and are conscious of the challenge. But we want to advance."

But their recent record in Spain is bad, having lost on all five of their last trips to the country and having been eliminated by a Spanish club in the competition in each of the last four seasons.

Sevilla are also undefeated in their 11 home games against German clubs.

"We need to score goals, especially away against them," said Bayern winger Arjen Robben. "It will be a fierce game. They are very strong at home and with their fans it will be a sizzling atmosphere. We need to be at the top of our game."

The treble-chasing Bavarians, who last won the Champions League in 2013, will host Sevilla in Munich for the return leg next week.