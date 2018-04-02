'Not enough has been done' Richard Ratcliffe tells euronews

It has been two years since British-Iranian national Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was detained in Iran on suspicion of spying. Her husband Richard Ratcliffe told euronews her health is increasingly deteriorating and said the anniversary carries a renewed sense of frustration and disappointment.

“Being promised you could be out, might not be out, is a real psychological game. It takes it out of you. […] Generally, she is very low. I mean, she’s getting panic attacks in her sleep, she’s struggling to sleep, she’s struggling in lots of ways. […] Whenever she’s out, there will be a long journey back to recover. I think it’ll mainly be psychological, but there are physical symptoms”, he explained.