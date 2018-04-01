Dalai Lama attends event to mark 60th year of his exile in India

Speaking at an event to thank India for hosting Tibetans since their spiritual leader fled there in 1959, Lobsang Sangay said on Saturday that Tibet has seen 60 years of destruction against its civilisation, culture and identity by the Chinese.

The Dalai Lama and Sangay spoke at the public event in the northern Indian town of Dharmsala, marking the beginning of the 60th year of the spiritual leader's exile in India.

Earlier this month, local media reported that India had told top officials to avoid events held by Tibet's exiled government to celebrate the Dalai Lama's life in India, fearful of hurting relations with China.

China says Tibet has historically been part of its territory since the mid-13th century, and has governed it since 1951. But many Tibetans say the region was effectively independent for most of its history.