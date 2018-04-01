British heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua scored a convincing defeat over New Zealand's Joseph Parker in a packed Principality Stadium in the Welsh capital Cardiff on Saturday night.
British heavyweight Anthony Joshua takes WBO title.
The unanimous points decision adds a WBO title to Joshua's existing WBA, IBF and IBO titles and leaves him one step away from being undisputed champion. He now holds three of the four officially recognised world titles.
It was the first time that New Zealand-Samoan heavyweight, Parker tasted defeat in his professional career.
Joshua won his previous 20 fights by knockout. This was the first time he was forced to go the distance in his professional career, extending his record to 21-0.