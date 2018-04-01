Anna Van Der Breggen has just about won everything on the women's tour. But there was one big gaping hole.
Anna van der Breggen solos to victory at the Tour of Flanders
Anna van der Breggen solos to victory at the Tour of Flanders
The Olympic set about to fix that on Sunday when she soloed to victory at the 2018 Tour de Flanders.
The 2018 edition featured a 151km course that included five cobbled sectors and 11 hills.
A cold and wet start made for an edgy peloton, which led to an inevfitable crash.
A break of some eight riders went clear after around 25km but they were never allowed out of the peloton’s sights.
Van der Breggen attacked with a little over 20 kilometres to go. Her rivals were unable to stay the course and the Dutchwoman soloed to victory.
Teammates Amy Pieters was second and Annemiek van Vleuten third, rounding out an all-Dutch podium.