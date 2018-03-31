Stansted airport in the UK had to be partially evacuated after a shuttle bus caught fire, causing disruption for thousands travelling on the Good Friday holiday.
Travel chaos after bus fire at UK's Stansted Airport
Point of view
"Communication to thousands of passengers was terrible, the crowding was unsafe ... Appalling. Please learn from this."On Twitter
Videos and photos posted on social media show a thick cloud of black smoke rising into the sky.
Passengers said that the scene was chaotic, with thousands held inside the terminal, then put through security for a second time.
The cause of the fire, which completely destroyed the bus and caused smoke damage to the building, is being investigated.
Nobody was harmed in the incident.