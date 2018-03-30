In this edition of State of the Union: What next for EU-Russia relations? As EU countries expel Russian diplomatic staff in the wake of the Salisbury nerve agent attack, Moscow responds by doing the same with more than 150 Western representatives. And, the fate of fugitive former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont is now in the hands of German judges, after a new European arrest warrant issued in Spain caught him off-guard.
State of the Union: Russia retaliates, former Catalan president in German hands
