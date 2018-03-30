Stephon Clark was shot mostly from behind, autopsy finds

Stephon Clark, an unarmed black man who was killed by Sacramento police officers earlier this month, was shot eight times, with nearly all of the shots striking him from behind, according to independent autopsy results announced Friday.

Dr. Bennet Omalu, announcing the results of his autopsy at a news conference in Sacramento, California, concluded that Clark was shot seven times from behind on the right side of the body and once from the front. He added that Clark's death was not instantaneous, but "took anywhere from three to 10 minutes."

Omalu said any one of the bullets striking him from behind could have killed him. "Each one of these bullets independently possessed a fatal capacity," said Omalu, who is known for identifying and describing the first instance of chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, in professional athletes.

The first shot by Sacramento police officers hit Clark in the left side and back of the chest, with the bullet's propulsion probably forcing him to spin around so that his back faced the officers completely, Omalu said. The shot fired from the front struck him in the lower part of his left thigh, indicating that Clark was shot while he was either on the ground or falling close to the ground, according to Omalu.