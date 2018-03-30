German police help man to break up with his girlfriend

Police officers in Germany received an unusual call for help this week from a man dealing with relationship troubles.

After wandering into a police station in Ludwigshafen on Tuesday afternoon, the desperate 34-year-old asked if they could help him separate from his partner.

The unnamed man felt he did not understand his “lifelong companion” anymore but was nervous about consciously uncoupling, according to a police statement.

"We cannot close the deal"

A policewoman reportedly pulled up a chair and offered him several ways to break the news to his hapless other half, but said he alone would have to do the deed.

"We are willing to advise, but we cannot close the deal," said the force, "We help everyone, and we always have an open ear for citizens' concerns."

It is not known whether or not the anonymous man followed through on their advice, but we offer him our sincere thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.