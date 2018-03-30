As the Easter weekend begins, Europe’s largest low-cost carrier is struggling to resolve its issues. Ryanair workers in Portugal are going ahead with the second of three non-consecutive days of strike on Sunday motivated, they say, by poor labour conditions.
Easter strikes ground passengers
Union member Luciana Passo said 90 percent of the cabin crew were striking. The airline says it is replacing some of the striking crew members with staff from other bases, but four flights were still cancelled on Thursday.
Air France
A day-long strike over pay forced Air France to cancel a quarter of its flights on Friday. While the action was announced days in advance, some passengers say they were only told their flights had been cancelled hours before they were due to take off.
Airline workers are pushing for a six percent pay rise. The action comes amid France-wide protests against President Emmanuel Macron’s economic changes.