Melted cheese and toasted bread got a unique twist in one of London's luxury department stores.
Rainbow toasts for Easter
London's Selfridges has teamed up with Grill My Cheese to serve up the technicolour treat for Easter.
The so-called 'Rainbow Toastie' gets its colour from goat's cheese, beetroot, rocket and caramelised onion. Grill My Cheese says no artificial colouring is used.
Co-founder Nisha Patel says each toastie is made using organic sourdough bread and UK-produced farmhouse cheeses. "All our cheese are artisan, we really tried to make a truly special grilled cheese sandwich here. And it's Selfridges, so we've even added options of minced truffle from Truffle Hunter, or a chipotle ketchup from Rubies in the Rubble," she said.
The 'Rainbow Toastie' is proving popular, "rainbow is a strong food trend at the moment on Instagram," said Selfridges food buyer Louise Allen.
To celebrate the upcoming Easter holidays, Grill My Cheese is also serving up a unique twist on the hot they included cheddar and brie cheese, plus spiced salted caramel.
The Grill My Cheese pop-up is at Selfridges’ food hall for four weeks.