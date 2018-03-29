North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will meet South Korean President Moon Jae-in on the border between the two nations on April 27th. The meeting was agreed to on Thursday after talks between representatives of both countries took place in the demilitarised zone between the two Koreas.
North and South Korean leaders agree to meet at summit
The fact that both nations have agreed to the rare summit could prove significant in global efforts to resolve a decades-long stand-off over the North's nuclear programme.
The announcement was made after officials met at the "Truce Village" of Panmunjom.
Diplomats also announced plans to hold another preparatory meeting on April 4th to discuss protocol, security and media coverage issues, according to a joint statement.
The leaders have held talks only twice since the 1950-53 Korean War, in 2000 and 2007, under previous liberal governments in Seoul.
The summit announcement took place on the same day that North Korean state broadcaster KRT aired video of Kim Jong-un's recent unofficial visit to Beijing. The North Korean leader and his wife were invited by Chinese President Xi Jinping in what was Kim Jong-un's first trip to a foreign country since he took power in 2011.