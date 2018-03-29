Steve Smith says he's to blame for the ball tampering scandal that's rocked Australian cricket. The former team captain was speaking on his return to Sydney to start a one year ban from test matches.
Australia cricket captain says he's to blame for cheating scandal
Australia cricket captain says he's to blame for cheating scandal
“There was a failure of leadership… of my leadership,” he said.
“I’ll do everything I can to make up for my mistake and the damage it’s caused."
Vice captain Dave Warner and bowler Cameron Bancroft have also been sent home. The remainder of the team are in Johannesburg preparing for the fourth test which starts on Friday.