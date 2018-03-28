Butterflies flutter at the Natural History Museum in London
London's Natural History museum has come alive with an estimated 60 species of butterflies from the Americas, Asia and Africa as "Sensational Butterflies" returns for 2018.
In a climate controlled enclosure on the museum's East Lawn, people can move among living Lepidoptera that fly freely within the space among curated plants and flowers.
The exhibition also offers a chance to see the various stages of the insect's life cycle from eggs, to chrysalis and to emerging adult butterflies slowly coming to life.
The exhibition runs until September 16 at the Natural History museum in London.