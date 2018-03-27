Theresa May questioned by parliamentary committee

British Prime Minister Theresa May appeared before a Parliamentary committee to answer questions on the expulsion of Russian diplomats, Russian interference in elections and Cambridge analytica.

May told the panel: "It's now a further seven countries, so we are now up to 25 countries that have conducted expulsions and also earlier this afternoon the NATO Secretary General confirmed that Russia's mission to NATO has been reduced from 30 to 20."

On the subject of election interference the Prime Minister had this to say. "I have to say that we have not to date seen any evidence of successful interference in UK democratic processes. "

Opposition MP Yvette Cooper pressed the prime minister on this issue, saying that although May said she had not seen evidence of interference, had she specifically asked the UK government to investigate.

Cooper said: "Given everything we've seen since - do you not think it might be wise to ask for this to be looked into and also to look into the allegations made that Alexander Keygan ... the academic who was involved in the original data breach between Facebook and Cambridge analytica was also supposedly doing some work for a Russian university at the time - do you think it might not be wise to ask for all of this to be looked into?"

May said in response that she thought it was important that the information commissioner was able to investigate properly.