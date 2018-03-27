Manila protesters carry the 'cross' of Duterte's government policies
More than a hundred protesters held a Lent-themed demonstration in Manila on Tuesday, accusing Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's administration of being anti-poor.
Protesters simulated a 'religious' procession carrying crosses, each of which addressed one of Duterte's policies. In the crosshair was the country's justice system, tax hikes, resettlement issues and extra-judicial killings.
Protesters were mostly from the urban poor sector and also wore fake thorn crowns, shawls and garments splattered in red paint alluding to Jesus' crucifixion.
The protest was held in time for Holy Week, a seven-day religious occasion widely celebrated in the predominantly Catholic country.