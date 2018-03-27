Chef wins national first for Hungary

Hungary has got its first ever two star Michelin Restaurant. The announcement was made in Budapest at the launch of this year's edition of the Michelin "Main Cities of Europe Guide".

Just one star can make a restaurant's reputation... so getting a second left Onyx Chef Adam Horvath lost for words.

"To receive a second star, it is inconceivable right now," he said "I need a couple of days to understand that what I've worked for, what we, the team has worked for, has brought its fruit. This is a very good feeling."

Gastronomy's become a key factor in attracting tourists and the director of Hungary's tourism board said the award reflected well on the country as a whole.

"These 2 stars mean much more than 2 stars," said Hungarian Tourism Agencys managing director, Zoltan Guller. "They show respect and acknowledgment for Hungarian gastronomy. This is a great jump in standing. Budapest and Hungarian gastronomy has improved and that's the most important message of this award."

French chef Christian Constant won a new prize for best mentor while 27 year old Briton Niall Keating won the best young chef award.