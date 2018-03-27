British lawmakers quiz Facebook data whistleblower

The whistleblower at the heart of the Facebook privacy scandal testified on Tuesday before British lawmakers investigating digital privacy. Christopher Wylie, formerly of UK political consultancy Cambridge Analytica, has previously claimed that users' data from Facebook was used to help elect U.S. President Donald Trump.

"If you are fighting a culture war, Britain plays a key role in that," said Wylie. "Because of the way Americans imagine British people as....Britain is still Downton Abbey.... everyone is posh, educated and refined. If you can instill a populist movement in Britain, in the American psyche it is validating; if Britain is doing it, if Britain is brexiting, then we can elect Trump."