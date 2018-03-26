Heart-breaking tales from families of shopping centre blaze victims

As investigators continue to search for answers as to how the events unfolded at the Winter Cherry shopping centre fire in Kemerovo, mourners laid flowers and other tributes nearby. One woman recounted what a group of children had told her.

"We had decided to go play on the fourth floor, as usual, at the arcade machines. They (a group of children) went in and started to go up and they were met with such a blaze, fire, smoke. Everyone started to run away. But they were not allowed through. The security guards they said, I asked who wasn't letting you through? Security guards, the men who were in uniform, they said."Some residents scoured the lists of missing people to try to find out what happened to their loved ones.