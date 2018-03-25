Vettel wins Australian Grand Prix

Sebastian Vettel has won the Australian Grand Prix in dramatic style, jumping Lewis Hamilton and his Ferrari team-mate Kimi Raikkonen after a free pit stop.
The Mercedes driver controlled the race until officials imposed a virtual safety-car. Vettel made his pit stop during the delay allowing Ferrari to grab an opportunity and rejoin the race ahead of Mercedes.
It gave Ferrari two out of the first three cars past the finishing line with Hamilton settling for second place and puts Vettel 7 points ahead of his Mercedes rival in the tables.
Overall, this weekend has been positive. Congrats to Seb and the guys in red, today they did the better job and we go back to the drawing board. We still have great pace and are looking forward to putting all of the learnings to the test in Bahrain #AusGP #F1 @MercedesAMGF1 pic.twitter.com/B2KPiQvYW3— Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) March 25, 2018