Vettel wins Australian Grand Prix

Sebastian Vettel has won the Australian Grand Prix in dramatic style, jumping Lewis Hamilton and his Ferrari team-mate Kimi Raikkonen after a free pit stop.

The Mercedes driver controlled the race until officials imposed a virtual safety-car. Vettel made his pit stop during the delay allowing Ferrari to grab an opportunity and rejoin the race ahead of Mercedes.

It gave Ferrari two out of the first three cars past the finishing line with Hamilton settling for second place and puts Vettel 7 points ahead of his Mercedes rival in the tables.