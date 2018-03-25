Half-finished TV tower demolished in Russia

Begun in 1983 and under active construction until 1991, a 220-metre-tall television tower has been brought crashing back to earth in Yekaterinburg.

The tower was for a while the world's tallest abandoned building and the biggest structure in the Russian city.

For 30 years the authorities and residents had tried to find a use for the tower. Among the suggestions were to build a chapel on the top, to set the statue of Saint Yekaterina, a holy patroness of the city, and even to convert it into a huge lighthouse.

However, investors were never found.