The Syrian opposition's eastern Ghouta enclave is emptying of people, with coaches loaded with civilians leaving under the terms of a Russian-brokered ceasefire. It concerns four towns, Arbin, Zamalka, Ain Terma and Jobar.

Arbin and Jobar will soon be completely abandoned by the rebels, leaving only Douma as their stronghold in the region and suburbs of Damascus that they dominated for the last near-six years.