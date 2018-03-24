Protesters in the US hold rallies demanding tougher gun laws

Protests across the United States have seen hundreds of thousands people rallying in support of tighter gun controls.

More than 800 events have been taking place in America and around the world.

The “March For Our Lives” campaign began after the deaths of 17 people by a gunman in a Florida high school last month.

On Friday the US Government said it planned to ban a device which allows semi-automatic weapons to have a rapid-fire capability.

However, protesters say that ruling does not go far enough and are calling for a ban on the sale of assault weapons.

A recent poll shows almost 7 out of ten Americans believe gun laws should be tightened. However, the right to bear arms is protected under the 2nd amendment of the US constitution and there are concerns that changes to gun laws may contradict this.