Defiance still reigns in Catalonia, where the parliament has just suspended a vote to elect Jordi Turull as its new president. He is one of 25 separatist leaders, including former president Carles Puigdemont, that Spain is putting on trial on charges of rebellion, embezzlement or disobeying the state.
Catalan parliament suspends vote on detained new president
Friday's Supreme Court decision raises the stakes in the constitutional crisis. Five of the accused including Turull have gone to pre-trial already,
They have all been transferred to prison in Madrid, making Turull's investiture in Barcelona impossible as his attendence was required.
Madrid is set on a showdown, if not a show trial with the political rebels, and their supporters are gearing up for a battle of wills, planning demonstrations and promising that they will not lie down quietly.